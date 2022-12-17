Deputies seeking shooting suspects, ask public to avoid Carolina Ave. & Bruce K Smalls Rd.

Deputies are searching for two suspects related to a morning shooting, and local law enforcement is asking drivers and pedestrians to avoid Carolina Ave and Bruce K Smalls Road.

An alert from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said there would be an increased law enforcement presence in that area due to the search.

Deputies are looking for two males in connection to the shooting earlier today in the Possum Hill Road area.

The two individuals ran following a traffic stop. One of the individuals lost a shoe while fleeing, according to the BSCO alert.

Anyone who sees suspicious activity is being encouraged to call 911 or the non-emergency dispatch line at 843-524-2777.