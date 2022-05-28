Deputies seeking suspect in shooting at Orange County shopping plaza

A man is fighting for his life after a shooting in Orange County Friday afternoon.

Deputies were called to a shopping plaza in the 2200 block of Americana Blvd. just after 4 p.m. Friday for reports of gunfire.

READ: 10 homes damaged, 5 destroyed in Brevard County wildfire

The victim, identified only as a man in his 30s, was taken to the hospital with injuries described by the sheriff’s office as “life-threatening.”

Investigators say the suspect in the shooting is known to them, but left the scene before deputies arrived.

READ: Orange County deputies arrest suspect in crime spree that began with seemingly random fatal shooting

This story is developing. Please stay with WFTV as more information comes into our newsroom.

See a map of the area below:

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.