Dwarf goat stolen from fair recovered, 1 suspect arrested

Three people are believed to have stolen a dwarf goat from the Grays Harbor County Fair.

Deputies said that at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Penny, a 3-month-old Nigerian dwarf goat, was stolen from the fair.

The persons in the photos above were reportedly seen with Penny at a Walmart in Lacey shortly after the theft.

After receiving several tips from a Facebook post about the stolen goat, the Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office said deputies were able to recover Penny and reunite her with her owners.

One suspect is in custody and the other two have been identified.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call 360-533-8765.

