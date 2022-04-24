Deputies seeking suspects in fatal Town ‘N Country shopping center shooting

Deputies are looking for three suspects in the fatal shooting of a man in a Town ‘N Country shopping center Saturday, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said.

Just before 5 p.m. Saturday, the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a shooting in the parking lot of the Panda Kitchen & Bath, at 8320 W Hillsborough Ave. in Tampa.

Responding to the call, deputies found a deceased man in a car in the shopping center parking lot. Upon further investigation, deputies learned that the victim had been shot by three men in a gray Jeep Grand Cherokee.

One of the suspects got out of the car and began shooting at the victim, deputies said. The two other suspects exited the car and also began shooting at the victim. The three suspects then reentered the car and one of the men shot at the victim again as they drove off.

Deputies are still looking for the suspect and their vehicle. The Grand Cherokee has black rims and yellow brake calipers and is a newer model, deputies said. At this time, the Sheriff’s Office believes the shooting was an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

The investigation remains open.

This is a developing story. Stay with tampabay.com for updates.