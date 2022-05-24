Deputies seize 1.5 ounces of meth in traffic stop near Baxter Springs

May 24—BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. — A 58-year-old suspect is facing drug charges from a traffic stop Sunday night east of Baxter Springs.

Sheriff's deputies conducted a search about 9:30 p.m. after an alert from a drug-sniffing dog with the Baxter Springs Police Department, according to a news release from the Cherokee County Sheriff's Department. About 1.5 ounces of methamphetamine, some drug paraphernalia and a large amount of cash were seized in a search of the vehicle, the sheriff's office said.

The driver, Timothy Sargent, of rural Baxter Springs, was charged with possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia in addition to driving while his license was suspended and driving without insurance. He posted bond and was released.