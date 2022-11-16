Deputies seize 27 pounds of pot, THC candy from home; kids placed in DSS custody

Deputies seized more than 13 pounds of marijuana and 14 pounds of THC gummies from a home in Smyrna, the York County Sheriff’s Office stated in a news release.

Deputies and the Department of Social Services responded to a home on Old Wallace Road for possible drugs and weapons with multiple children around.

Consent was given to search the home where the drugs were found.

The edibles and the packaging were disguised as popular candy with names, such as Starbuds and Stoner Patch.

“These so-called candies are packaged to look almost identical to gummies that are sold as candies in the store, but they are loaded with THC,” said Sheriff Kevin Tolson. “Thankfully our Deputies were able to get these fake candies seized before they got into the hands of children or shared with other kids.”

Deputies arrested and charged Mark Dillon Walker, 21, with trafficking marijuana, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Three children in the home were taken into emergency protective custody and placed with DSS care.