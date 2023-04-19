Authorities say a hoarder situation in Hartland Township led to the seizure of multiple animals and could lead to potential criminal charges.

HARTLAND TWP. — Authorities say a hoarder situation in Hartland Township led to the seizure of multiple animals and could lead to potential criminal charges.

According to the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies with the Animal Control Division were dispatched to a residence on Remsing Drive in Hartland Township on April 13 after an anonymous caller said several dogs could be heard inside the residence but were never seen outside.

Deputies said there was no answer at the door but several dogs could be heard inside, and they could clearly see a large amount of trash covering the interior of the residence and a pungent smell coming from the house.

Deputies returned later with a search warrant to enter the property and seize the animals for neglect and unsanitary conditions. Upon entry, it was determined the residents were hoarding large amounts of items and garbage, to the point the floor was no longer visible.

Subscribe: Get all your breaking news and unlimited access to our local coverage

Deputies seized four dogs and are working with the residents to capture 10 cats. All animals were turned over to the Livingston County Animal Shelter for veterinary care and additional follow up.

The case has been submitted to the prosecutor’s office for review. The Livingston County Hoarding Task Force Office was notified for resident assistance.

— Mike Marino and Jon King from Got It Going On News are longtime local journalists and, now, podcasters. See more of their stories atmikeandjonpodcast.com.

This article originally appeared on Livingston Daily: Deputies seize animals from trash-filled Hartland home