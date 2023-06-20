Deputies seize crystal meth, firearms following traffic stop

STURGIS - Two people will be facing charges after crystal methamphetamine and firearms were located inside a Sturgis residence.

Undersheriff Jason Bingaman said in a press release deputies with the road patrol stopped a motorcycle on Lafayette Street in Sturgis Sunday.

Through the stop deputies located crystal methamphetamine, and as a result of the traffic stop deputies conducted a search warrant in the 500 block of Cottage Street.

Deputies located more crystal methamphetamine along with firearms inside.

The sheriff department is seeking charges against a 60-year-old woman and 57-year-old man, both of Sturgis.

“Drug overdoses continue to be a leading cause of death for people under the age of 50. The sheriff’s office is committed to getting those drugs off the street," Bingaman said in the release.

The sheriff department was assisted on scene by the Sturgis Police Department.

