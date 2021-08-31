Deputies seize nearly 2 pounds of meth, arrest two

Aug. 30—IUKA — Two north Mississippi men are facing multiple felony charges after narcotics agents seized a huge stash of methamphetamine following a lengthy investigation.

A six-month multi-agency investigation into drug activity in the Tishomingo County area ended Aug. 23 with the arrest of two men, the seizure of almost 2 pounds of methamphetamine, other drugs, cash and at least one weapon.

Otis Gean Harris, 40, of Iuka, was charged with aggravated trafficking of a Schedule II drug. Agents found approximately a half-pound of methamphetamine on Farris. At the time of his arrest, Farris was on probation with the Mississippi Department of Corrections and out on bond for a separate felony charge as well.

Arturo Ortiz Bonilla, 44, of Byhalia, was also charged with aggravated trafficking of a Schedule II drug. Agents allegedly found 1.4 pounds of methamphetamine, about 6 grams of cocaine, Xanax pills and a 9mm pistol in Bonilla's possession. He will face enhanced charges for possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. At the time of his arrest, Bonilla was free on his own recognizance on felony charges in Tishomingo County.

Officials say the seized methamphetamine has an estimated street value of $30,000. Agents also seized $4,433 in cash.

Tishomingo County Sheriff John Daugherty said this is an ongoing investigation and more arrests are expected.

The investigation and arrests were a joint effort of the Tishomingo County Sheriff's Office, the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, the Mississippi Highway Patrol, Homeland Security Investigations and the Iuka Police Department.

william.moore@djournal.com