Deputies seize nearly 5 pounds of marijuana, $36,000 cash in Gainesville drug bust
A Gainesville man was arrested after Homeland Security Investigations and deputies with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office seized nearly five pounds of marijuana from his home.
Investigators served a search warrant on Wednesday, Sept. 20 at the home of Israel Delarosa, 35, on Wildwood Drive in Gainesville.
The sheriff’s office estimated that marijuana with a street value of $8,000 was seized. Investigators also seized approximately $36,000 in U.S. currency.
Delarosa faces charges of felony possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
He remains in the Hall County Jail with no bond.
