Deputies seize over $90,000 worth of drugs, $200K, stolen gun in Georgia bust

Deputies recovered a large amount of drugs, money and weapons in a drug bust in Hall and Jackson counties on May 25.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Banks County Sheriff’s Office, the GBI Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office, Georgia State Patrol, and the Drug Enforcement Agency’s Atlanta Field Division had multiple warrants for the following locations throughout Hall and Jackson counties:

4605 Blue Iris Way, Oakwood

178 Gold Creek Drive, Jefferson

939 West Ridge Road, Gainesville

714 Orchard Brook Drive, Gainesville.

These search warrants led authorities to seize approximately 2.5 kilograms of cocaine, 130 grams of crack cocaine, 100 grams of methamphetamine and approximately 18 pounds of marijuana.

The GBI said the approximate street value of the illegal drugs seized in this investigation was $91,850.

They also seized $205,000, two vehicles and two firearms, one of which was stolen.

Dexter Cobb, 42, and Chester Willis II, 31, were arrested in connection with the search warrants. Investigators say both people had federal arrest warrants pending at the time of the drug seizure.

The two were charged federally, according to the GBI.

