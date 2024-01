Deputies with the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office seized a suspected card skimmer found at a Silverdale convenience store Monday.

The card skimmer was found at a 7-Eleven store in the 9600 block of Silverdale Way Northwest.

Skimmers can record credit and debit card information, as well as PINs, for scammers to use illegally.

If you believe you may have been a victim, contact the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office.