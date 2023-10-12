Deputies: Seminole high school teacher charged with molesting one of his students

A Winter Springs High School teacher was arrested Wednesday evening and charged with several counts of lewd and lascivious battery and molestation of a minor involving one of his students, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.

A press release from the agency said deputies were contacted Monday evening after the student’s mother learned Lucas Cridlebaugh, 25, of Sanford, had exchanged sexually explicit messages with her daughter over the spring and early summer.

The arrest affidavit states Cridlebaugh had inappropriate sexual contact with a 15-year-old student in his classroom on several occasions and once in a nearby parking lot. This was substantiated after an interview with the victim.

According to investigators, the suspect cooperated with detectives and based on his statements and evidence he was arrested and booked into the John E. Polk Correctional Facility on $75,000 bond.

He was suspended from his teaching position immediately after Seminole County Public Schools learned of the allegations, the Sheriff’s Office said.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Detectives are asking anyone whose had a similar incident involving Cridlebaugh to call or make an anonymous tip to Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

