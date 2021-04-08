Rock Hill shooting: Deputies share 911 calls neighbours made during attack

Graig Graziosi
·2 min read
FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2010 file photo, San Francisco 49ers cornerback Phillip Adams (35) sits on the sideline during the first quarter of an NFL football game in San Francisco. A source briefed on a mass killing in South Carolina says the gunman who killed multiple people, including a prominent doctor, was the former NFL pro. The source said that Adams shot himself to death early Thursday, April 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File) (AP)
FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2010 file photo, San Francisco 49ers cornerback Phillip Adams (35) sits on the sideline during the first quarter of an NFL football game in San Francisco. A source briefed on a mass killing in South Carolina says the gunman who killed multiple people, including a prominent doctor, was the former NFL pro. The source said that Adams shot himself to death early Thursday, April 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File) (AP)

A pair of 911 calls that were made during the Rock Hill, South Carolina mass shooting were shared by law enforcement officers during a press briefing on the tragic attack that left five dead and one injured.

The York County Sheriff's Department began a Thursday press conference with the calls, which were made around 4:44pm local time as gunman Philip Adams reportedly attacked Dr Robert Lesslie and his wife Barbara, as well as their two young grandchildren and a pair of maintenance workers at their home.

One of those workers, James Lewis, was killed.

One of the calls was from a neighbour of the Lesslies who was cutting his grass at the time of the shooting.

“I think maybe four people ... I was cutting grass out in the yard and I heard shots ... about 20 … it was automatic,” the anonymous caller said.

Read more

The caller said he saw a "black guy in black clothes" who had "walked away from the house" after the shooting.

According to York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson, deputies arrived at the scene of the shooting approximately eight minutes after the 911 calls came in.

Mr Tolson said Mr Adams – a former NFL cornerback – lived "close" to the victims' home.

The sheriff was not able to confirm if Mr Adams had previously been treated by Dr. Lesslie, but Mr Adam's father, Alonzo Adams, said he had previously been a patient.

Mr Adams was found dead at his parents' home not far from where he went on his shooting spree. Law enforcement officials said he shot himself in the head with a .45 caliber pistol.

Prior to shooting himself, Mr Adams had a standoff with police at his parents' home.

Deputies were able to remove Mr Adams' parents from their home once they determined he was behind the shooting.

Mr Adams is believed to have shot himself sometime around 2am.

Recommended Stories

  • Afternoon Observer | Rock Hill mass shooting updates + Biden announces gun control actions

    Good afternoon, Charlotte. This is Kristen. Today, we bring you sad news out of Rock Hill — there was a mass shooting Wednesday in York County that left six people dead and another wounded. A manhunt ensued and ended early Thursday when the suspect killed himself, officials said. We’ll give you more of the details below with multiple stories by talented colleagues from The Charlotte Observer, The (Rock Hill) Herald and The State.

  • George Clooney Reportedly Offered Brutal Advice For The Derek Chauvin Trial

    The actor suggested a way to demolish the former Minneapolis cop's defense, said Benjamin Crump, the attorney for George Floyd’s family.

  • ‘Not cooperative’ Ammon Bundy arrested once more, for violating order at Idaho Capitol

    The Emmett resident has been arrested four times since August.

  • COVID-19 pandemic unleashes an unprecedented wave of grief

    As of Tuesday, the U.S had surpassed 556,000 deaths from COVID-19, an astonishing figure that means an unprecedented number of Americans are experiencing the grief that accompanies the loss of a loved one. Health experts who spoke to Yahoo News say they are concerned about what they see as a pandemic of grief, one in which the impact on mental and physical health will have a ripple effect for years to come.

  • Parking spot dispute leads to murder charge for Washington man, prosecutors say

    Surveillance video showed the suspect fire three shots at the victim and as he backed away, the suspect shot four more times.

  • Grim view of global future offered in intelligence report

    U.S. intelligence officials are painting a dark picture of the world's future, writing in a report released Thursday that the coronavirus pandemic has deepened economic inequality, strained government resources and fanned nationalist sentiments. This year's report focuses heavily on the impact of the pandemic, calling it the “most significant, singular global disruption since World War II, with health, economic, political, and security implications that will ripple for years to come.”

  • Sheriff gives new details in SC mass shooting that killed 6. ‘We don’t know why.’

    Former NFL player Phillip Adams fired as many as 20 shots, killing a Rock Hill doctor, his wife, and grandchildren. Here’s what else the sheriff said.

  • UN chief warns that use of IEDs is increasing globally

    Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned Thursday that the use of improvised explosive devices is increasing as conflicts become more urbanized and armed groups proliferate, and he urged nations to work together to curb the threat from those weapons as well as land mines and other remnants of war. The U.N. chief told the Security Council that in the preceding three years U.N. funding made more than 560 square kilometers (215 square miles) safe from IEDs in global hotspots from Afghanistan and Iraq to Cambodia and Colombia.

  • Mike Pompeo Is Now on the Fox News Payroll—Because of Course

    JACQUELYN MARTINYet another member of Team Trump has joined Fox News.The conservative cable network announced Thursday that it has signed ex-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo as a paid on-air contributor. Pompeo is scheduled to make his first appearance as a network employee on Friday’s broadcast of Fox & Friends.“Mike Pompeo is one of America’s most recognized and respected voices on foreign policy and national security issues. I look forward to his contributions across our range of platforms to share his distinct perspective with our millions of viewers,” Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott said in a press release.“As a now former diplomat and member of Congress, and in this new role at FOX News Media, I intend to give viewers a candid, no-nonsense look at geopolitics, international relations and the America First policies that helped chart the course for unprecedented American prosperity and security,” Pompeo added.The move comes on the heels of Fox News hiring a slew of former Trump administration officials, family members, and campaign staff.In recent weeks, the network has brought on former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and ex-chief economic adviser Larry Kudlow, both of whom now host daytime programs on Fox News and Fox Business, respectively. The network has also hired Lara Trump, the former president’s daughter-in-law and one-time campaign adviser, as a paid contributor.Much like Lara Trump, who has openly floated a Senate run in North Carolina, Pompeo has also hinted at electoral ambitions. His name has been bandied about as a potential 2024 presidential candidate and he has recently laid such groundwork in Iowa, one of the GOP’s first primary states.If Pompeo or Trump do indeed decide to officially announce a run for office, precedent states that Fox News would terminate their contract. The network recently cut ties with former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, another former Trump official, after she jumped into the Arkansas governor’s race; and they have done the same thing in the past with contributors Rick Santorum and Newt Gingrich.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • California man accused of killing wife, propping up body on Christmas is now convicted

    The man is accused of propping up his dead wife’s body while their kids opened presents.

  • ‘Generation I’ Has Entered the Stock Market—and They’re Shaking Things Up

    The research found the demographics and attitude of the new cohort mark a sea change. Charles Schwab calls the group Gen I, for Generation Investor.

  • Miss America to be crowned in live event after virtual year

    The 100th Miss America will be crowned before a live audience at the Mohegan Sun casino in Connecticut following a year of virtual appearances and delayed competitions due to the pandemic, organizers announced Thursday. "To be standing here today is exciting, especially with what everyone has been through over the course of the last 12 months," said Mohegan Sun President and General Manager Jeff Hamilton. The organizers had to postpone the planned 2020 broadcast and competitions until 2021 and extend the reign of the current Miss America, Camille Schrier, for a second year.

  • Two Men Arrested After Punching Asian Couple at Ontario Mills Mall

    Two men were arrested in Ontario, CA for allegedly assaulting an Asian couple after a verbal altercation about social distancing. The incident, which left the victims with visible injuries, occurred inside a Levi’s store at the Ontario Mills mall at 5:15 p.m. on April 4. Tuvorius Mencer, 34, and Terrell Plaines, 31, both of Hemet, punched the Asian couple multiple times.

  • Arizona parts ways with Sean Miller 4 years after allegations stemming from FBI probe

    Yahoo Sports College reporter Pete Thamel explains Arizona’s move to part ways with longtime head coach Sean Miller, who had been under fire amid allegations stemming from the federal investigation into college basketball. Pete also gives you some of the hot names that could be in the running to replace Miller with the Wildcats.

  • Taylor Gray transported to hospital after single-car accident

    Taylor Gray was involved in a single-car accident Wednesday and transported to a local hospital, according to David Gilliland Racing.

  • The picture Khloe Kardashian didn't want you to see and the pressure to look perfect

    Khloe Kardashian didn't want anyone to see this photo. What this says about today's unattainable beauty standards and the pressure to look flawless.

  • Taiwan accused China of trying to bribe Paraguay with COVID-19 vaccines to make it stop recognizing Taiwan

    Taiwan's foreign minister said Wednesday that China was "flexing its muscles" by offering poorer nations COVID-19 vaccines in exchange for allegiance.

  • Review: 'Held' lacks the cleverness and panache to land stinging social satire

    Attempting to skewer sexism, "Held" is a predictable thriller about a couple held captive by an unseen Voice in a vacation rental.

  • Amanda Gorman wore a colorful dress inspired by designer Virgil Abloh's African heritage on the cover of Vogue

    Amanda Gorman is Vogue's May 2021 cover star. She's the first poet to be on the cover of the magazine, according to her Instagram.

  • Italy, Britain suggest age limits for AstraZeneca vaccine but still recommend it

    LONDON (Reuters) -Italy recommended on Wednesday that AstraZeneca's COVID-19 shot only be used on those over 60 and Britain that people under 30 should get an alternative, due to possible links between the vaccine and very rare cases of blood clots. European Union health ministers failed to agree common guidance on the use of the shot, despite calls for coordination across member states to combat public hesitancy over a vaccine set to be a key component of many vaccination programmes. Italy's health authority recommended that the shot only be used on people over 60 years old but said those under 60 who have taken a first AstraZeneca shot can also take a second one.