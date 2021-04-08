Rock Hill shooting: Deputies share 911 calls neighbours made during attack

FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2010 file photo, San Francisco 49ers cornerback Phillip Adams (35) sits on the sideline during the first quarter of an NFL football game in San Francisco. A source briefed on a mass killing in South Carolina says the gunman who killed multiple people, including a prominent doctor, was the former NFL pro. The source said that Adams shot himself to death early Thursday, April 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File) (AP)

A pair of 911 calls that were made during the Rock Hill, South Carolina mass shooting were shared by law enforcement officers during a press briefing on the tragic attack that left five dead and one injured.

The York County Sheriff's Department began a Thursday press conference with the calls, which were made around 4:44pm local time as gunman Philip Adams reportedly attacked Dr Robert Lesslie and his wife Barbara, as well as their two young grandchildren and a pair of maintenance workers at their home.

One of those workers, James Lewis, was killed.

One of the calls was from a neighbour of the Lesslies who was cutting his grass at the time of the shooting.

“I think maybe four people ... I was cutting grass out in the yard and I heard shots ... about 20 … it was automatic,” the anonymous caller said.

The caller said he saw a "black guy in black clothes" who had "walked away from the house" after the shooting.

According to York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson, deputies arrived at the scene of the shooting approximately eight minutes after the 911 calls came in.

Mr Tolson said Mr Adams – a former NFL cornerback – lived "close" to the victims' home.

The sheriff was not able to confirm if Mr Adams had previously been treated by Dr. Lesslie, but Mr Adam's father, Alonzo Adams, said he had previously been a patient.

Mr Adams was found dead at his parents' home not far from where he went on his shooting spree. Law enforcement officials said he shot himself in the head with a .45 caliber pistol.

Prior to shooting himself, Mr Adams had a standoff with police at his parents' home.

Deputies were able to remove Mr Adams' parents from their home once they determined he was behind the shooting.

Mr Adams is believed to have shot himself sometime around 2am.