Deputies shoot armed man after chase near a Central California casino, authorities say

A Lemoore man is in critical but stable condition after he exchanged gunfire with deputies near a casino south of Lemoore, according to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office.

Timothy Jeff Jr., 37, reportedly was brandishing a handgun at a driver in the parking lot of the Tachi Palace Casino Resort shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday, according to Sheriff’s Sgt. Nate Ferrier.

A deputy arrived and said he confronted Jeff, who ran toward the nearby intersection of 17th and Jersey avenues. As the deputy gave chase, Jeff reportedly fired at least one shot but missed the deputy. When he reached the intersection in front of the Yokuts Gas station, Jeff attempted to take cover behind a vehicle that was stopped at the four-way stop, Ferrier told The Bee.

That’s when two more sheriff’s deputies arrived, confronted Jeff and shot him. “It all happened pretty quick,” Ferrier said.

Deputies said they recovered a .32-caliber H&R Magnum handgun.

Jeff was taken to Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno for treatment. Ferrier said that once Jeffs is released from the hospital, he is likely to be booked on suspicion of attempted murder, being a convicted felon in possession of a gun, and other charges.