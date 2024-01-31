Deputies shoot, injure suspect after being fired upon while serving a warrant

A suspect is hospitalized after being shot by deputies who were serving a warrant for his arrest, the Parker County Sheriff’s Office announced in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

The suspect produced a firearm and shot at deputies as they were serving the warrant in southern Parker County, according to the post.

Deputies returned fire, striking the suspect multiple times, the post says.

Deputies immediately provided aid and called an ambulance. The suspect was transported by air ambulance to a Fort Worth hospital.

His condition was unknown, according to the post.

The Texas Rangers responded to the scene and are investigating the shooting.