Deputies shoot, kill male in north Spokane; police dog undergoes surgery for injuries

Jan. 31—Spokane County Sheriff's deputies shot and killed a male Tuesday night who had been the subject of three calls in two days reporting harassing and threatening behavior.

Deputies were dispatched at about 4:20 p.m. Tuesday to the 6600 block of North Calispel Street after a person reported a male was threatening to kill a resident in the neighborhood, including threats with what the victim described as a baton, Sheriff John Nowels told reporters Tuesday night a couple blocks from the shooting scene.

Arriving deputies learned patrol units were called to the address by both the suspect and the victim Monday night, Nowels said.

That night, the resident on Calispel Street told deputies his neighbor came on his property and broke a light he set up for security. Deputies developed probable cause to arrest the suspect on suspicion of misdemeanor malicious mischief and criminal trespass charges.

However, Nowels said deputies ultimately decided not to arrest the suspect because he was uncooperative and given the nature of the misdemeanor charges. Instead, they submitted a charging request to the Spokane County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.

Deputies were called back to the home a short time later because the victim reported the suspect returned to his property and was dismantling another one of his lights.

The sheriff's office developed probable cause for more criminal trespass charges. Nowels said the suspect was uncooperative again and refused to come out of his house.

Deputies again opted for an additional charging request instead of choosing to arrest.

At about 5:40 p.m. Tuesday, deputies determined they had probable cause to arrest the suspect for attempted second-degree assault and harassment with threats to kill — both felonies — for the alleged threats Tuesday.

The suspect was uncooperative and refused to exit his home, Nowels said.

Given the new felony charges, Nowels said the sheriff's office believed the suspect was a significant risk to the public, so it decided an arrest was necessary.

Deputies consulted with the SWAT team and determined the team wasn't needed.

"It was decided that patrol could safely handle this situation," Nowels said.

The sheriff's office received a signed search warrant at about 6:30 p.m. for the arrest of the suspect and to search the residence for evidence of the felony crimes.

Deputies told the suspect over the public address system several times he was under arrest, Nowels said.

Hostage negotiators made phone contact with the suspect inside the house. He said negotiators advised him several times he was under arrest and needed to come out of the home.

Negotiators spoke with the suspect on the phone until about 6:50 p.m. when the suspect hung up the phone. The sheriff's office resumed loud speaker announcements.

At 6:54 p.m., deputies breached the front door. At 6:55, they advised the suspect "aggressed on them and shots were fired," Nowels said.

The suspect died.

Nowels said a law enforcement dog was injured during the incident. The dog was taken to a local veterinarian clinic, where it underwent surgery. He did not know the extent of the dog's injuries or what caused them.

A deputy received minor injuries and was not taken to the hospital, he said.

Nowels confirmed deputies fired their weapons but did not release whether the suspect did. He did not release how many deputies fired and whether the suspect had a weapon.

Police cars, with their emergency lights illuminated, blocked surrounding streets for several hours Tuesday night as law enforcement investigated.

"I need to emphasize, beginning with the incidents last night, deputies deescalated this situation as much as they could, and the preliminary information I have today indicates that the suspect agressed on them at the door, and that's when they acted," Nowels said.

The Spokane Independent Investigative Response Team is investigating. The Spokane Police Department is the leading investigating agency and the Washington State Patrol is assisting.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office will release the name of the person who was killed.