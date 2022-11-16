Deputies shoot, kill man after 12-hour Greenacres standoff

Nov. 16—Spokane County deputies shot and killed a man Tuesday, ending a 12-hour standoff in Greenacres where the suspect fired a gun as officers surrounded his home, shot down two police drones and walked outside and confronted the SWAT team after a suspicious fire began burning inside the home.

Neighbors in the 18600 block of East Lindsay reported hearing gunshots and found bullet holes in more than one nearby house at around 11 p.m. Monday, according to a Spokane County Sheriff's Office news release.

The suspect barricaded himself inside his home as he had what the sheriff's described as a metal health crisis. During the standoff the man fired several shots from the home during the standoff.

Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich said deputies first tried to speak with the man, who has not been identified, when they arrived at the home.

Authorities surrounded the residence and SWAT personnel were called, Knezovich said. He said numerous attempts were made to contact the man but they were unsuccessful.

Law enforcement sent drones into the house, but Knezovich said the man shot at least two of the drones. He said the man shot one drone in the residence and it appeared he shot another drone out of the sky.

"We weren't ever really able to establish rapport with him in order to deescalate this," he said.

Knezovich said a fire, which he believed was started on the second floor, was reported at the residence around 10:55 a.m. Tuesday. About 12 minutes later, the man exited the house where the SWAT team confronted him.

Knezovich said shots were fired and the man died. He did not release specifics about the shooting, though did say he believed three SWAT team members fired their weapons. Knezovich said he did not know what type of weapon the man used but potentially had several guns.

Spokane Valley firefighters extinguished the flames. Knezovich said firefighters noticed "suspicious wiring" at the home which concerned officials there might have been explosive devices in the house.

He said an explosive unit was checking the residence Tuesday afternoon and the scene would not be turned over to law enforcement or fire agencies until the house was deemed safe.

Gene Grandinetti, a neighbor, said he noticed police activity in the neighborhood, which he described as typically "very, very quiet," around 3 a.m. Tuesday. He said he heard a few gunshots and "booms," which Knezovich said were likely law enforcement deploying tear gas into the home.

"It was nerve wracking," Grandinetti said of the long standoff, adding that he felt more at ease with the large police presence.

He said he and his wife stayed in their basement for the majority of the incident for safety precautions.

Knezovich said he did not know if the fire destroyed the home because investigators were unable to survey the house due to the suspicious wiring. Significant damage to the home could be seen Tuesday.

"We really don't know the full extent of the scene because we haven't been able to go into it," he said.

Classes at Greenacres Elementary School, which was about 1 mile from the standoff, were canceled Tuesday because of the incident, according to the Central Valley School District website.

The Washington State Patrol is the lead investigative agency. No one was injured besides the man who was shot and killed, Knezovich said.

"We're just glad it's over," Grandinetti said.