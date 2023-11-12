Deputies shoot, kill man during standoff after he pointed gun at them, Hall County officials say

A man is dead after Hall County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Officers shot and killed him. Investigators said he pointed his weapon at them during a standoff in a Flowery Branch neighborhood early Saturday morning on Samoa Way.

Deputies said it all started around 6:45 a.m. Saturday morning when a woman claimed a man assaulted her inside her home and then tossed her down some stairs.

Investigators tell Channel 2 Action News reporter Larry Spruill the suspect had a gun and would not let the victim leave. The victim did escape but the suspect would not leave. Deputies said they tried to talk to the suspect on the phone for more than two hours, but nothing worked.

A neighbor sent Channel 2 Action News cell phone video of the moment SWAT Officers were called to the scene. Around noon Saturday, the suspect walked out of the house naked and fired his gun at SWAT officers.

“I always regret when these types of incidents happen, but our deputies did the difficult job they are called to do when there is a deadly threat,” said Hall County Sheriff Gerald Couch. “I am thankful no one in the neighborhood was injured, and I’m thankful that our deputies went home safe today.”

Two officers fired back and killed the suspect. Per agency protocol, the two deputies who fired their weapons are on administrative leave.

The GBI is investigating. As of right now the suspect’s name has not been released.

