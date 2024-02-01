Deputies shoot, kill man in north Spokane; police dog undergoes surgery for injuries

Jan. 31—Spokane County Sheriff's deputies shot and killed a man Tuesday night who neighbors said had been harassing and threatening them.

Deputies went to the 6600 block of North Calispel Street Tuesday afternoon after reports that a man armed with what was described as a baton was threatening to kill a person in the neighborhood, Sheriff John Nowels told reporters Tuesday night a couple of blocks from the shooting scene.

A resident on Calispel Street told deputies his neighbor came on his property on Monday night and broke a light he had set up for security. Deputies could have arrested the man on suspicion of misdemeanor malicious mischief and criminal trespassing.

However, Nowels said deputies decided not to arrest the suspect because he was uncooperative and the nature of the misdemeanor charges.

Deputies were called back to the home again Monday night because the suspect returned to his neighbor's property and was dismantling another security light, according to a press release from the sheriff's office. Again the suspect declined to speak with officers and they decided to leave.

Then at about 4:20 p.m. Tuesday the neighbor reported that the man was threatening him. He told investigators that he was outside on a ladder repairing a light broken the day before when the man approached holding what he believed to be a baton over his head, the sheriff's office said in a news release. The neighbor provided video of the encounter to deputies.

Another neighbor, Duane Dumaw said the victim and the suspect lived across the street from each other. They used to be friendly, but had since been arguing. Other neighbors in the area said it had escalated in the last two days — deputies had come and gone multiple times and there were constant issues with the suspect acting oddly around the neighborhood.

"He was having problems with the neighbor down there ... over security cameras, lights shining in the house. I don't know what the deal was, but he didn't like it. So he went and tore it down. That's what started this," Dumaw said.

At about 5:40 p.m. Tuesday, deputies decided to arrest the suspect for attempted second-degree assault and harassment with threats to kill .

"They were down there at about five o'clock. But then it escalated from there. And then this whole street was full of police cars," Dumaw said about that night.

He was friendly with the suspect, who would often walk his dog around the neighborhood. But that is the extent of his interactions.

Nowels said the suspect was uncooperative and refused to exit his home.

Given the new felony charges, Nowels said the sheriff's office believed the suspect was a significant risk to the public, so it decided an arrest was necessary.

Deputies consulted with the SWAT team and determined the team wasn't needed.

"It was decided that patrol could safely handle this situation," Nowels said.

The sheriff's office received a signed search warrant at about 6:30 p.m. for the arrest of the suspect and to search the residence for evidence of the felony crimes.

Deputies told the suspect over the public address system several times he was under arrest, Nowels said.

Hostage negotiators made phone contact with the suspect inside the house. He said negotiators advised him several times he was under arrest and needed to come out of the home.

Negotiators spoke with the suspect on the phone until about 6:50 p.m. when the suspect hung up the phone. The sheriff's office resumed loud speaker announcements.

At 6:54 p.m., deputies breached the front door. At 6:55, they reported that the suspect "aggressed on them and shots were fired," Nowels said.

The suspect died.

Nowels said a law enforcement dog was injured and taken to a veterinarian clinic for surgery. He did not know the extent of the dog's injuries.

On Wednesday, sheriff's spokesperson Cpl. Mark Gregory said that the dog was doing well, but is still being evaluated. Gregory declined to say how the dog was injured.

A deputy received minor injuries but was not taken to the hospital, he said.

Four deputies who the sheriff's office believed fired their weapons were placed on administrative leave, which is standard officer-involved shooting protocol, the release said.

Nowels confirmed deputies fired their weapons but did not release whether the suspect did. He did not release how many deputies fired and whether the suspect had a weapon.

Police cars, with their emergency lights illuminated, blocked surrounding streets for several hours Tuesday night as law enforcement investigated.

"I need to emphasize, beginning with the incidents last night, deputies deescalated this situation as much as they could, and the preliminary information I have today indicates that the suspect aggressed on them at the door, and that's when they acted," Nowels said.

The Spokane Independent Investigative Response Team is investigating. The Spokane Police Department is the leading investigating agency and the Washington State Patrol is assisting.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office will release the name of the man who was killed.