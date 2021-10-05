Deputies shoot, kill man who refused to drop gun, St. Pete police say

LEALMAN — Two Pinellas deputies shot and killed a man who failed to drop a gun when they ordered him to, St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway said.

Holloway said the deputies responded to a home on 42nd Avenue N around 9 p.m. Monday for a domestic dispute between a woman and her ex-boyfriend. The man, who has not been named, had hit the woman and her son as the boy tried to stop the beating, according to witness statements and video from a doorbell camera.

“The child came to his mom’s rescue,” Holloway said at a Tuesday morning news conference, “but he also hit the child.”

The two deputies developed enough information to arrest the man on charges of domestic violence and child abuse, and went to his home, 3949 38th Street N, about 90 minutes later, Holloway said.

The man got into his car to leave before the deputies could approach him. They attempted to confront him in his car but saw he had a gun. The deputies told him to put the weapon down but he didn’t, Holloway said, and they fired several rounds into the car.

The man was hit a number of times and died at the scene, Holloway said. He initially identified the two only as Cpl. Hunter and Deputy Lansford.

Holloway said he does not believe the dead man fired his gun.

The video from the home of the man’s ex-girlfriend showed him making suicidal comments, Holloway said. Because of this, deputies developed a plan before approaching him but the plan changed once he walked out holding the gun, Holloway said.

“They had several things they had planned out to do but the deceased came out of the home before they could put their plan in place,” Holloway said.

Holloway said that the mother and child have minor injuries.

The dead man had been issued a risk protection order that prohibited him from possessing a gun from Dec. 2018, to July 2020 and July 2020, Holloway said.

The fatal shooting is under investigation by the Pinellas County Use of Deadly Force Investigative Task Force. Law enforcement agencies no longer investigate their own officers in use-of-force incidents. The task force was formed in 2020 by a consortium of local agencies.

The shooting is the second death in 24 hours in Pinellas County that arises from domestic violence. Early Monday, a man fatally shot his ex-girlfriend then himself in the parking lot of a business in Pinellas Park.