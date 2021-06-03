Deputies shoot, kill murder suspect in Minneapolis' Uptown neighborhood

Hennepin County sheriff's deputies shot and killed a man Thursday afternoon in Minneapolis' Uptown neighborhood, sources said.

The man was a murder suspect who was being pursued by deputies and possibly federal marshals, according to police scanner reports. The shooting occurred in a parking lot at W. Lake Street and S. Fremont Avenue, at the former Calhoun Square.

Minneapolis police were not involved, sources said.

Officers at the scene requested two ambulances, one for a woman who was with the man, but it was unclear if she was shot or had another medical situation.

As a crowd grew, some people standing just outside the police tape began a familiar derogatory chant directed at uniformed Minneapolis police, whose officers were providing support to the lead agencies.

Officers from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Firearms, Tobacco and Explosives were also working at the scene.

