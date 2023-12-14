Deputies shoot, kill suspect following Pontiac pursuit
The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office says deputies shot and killed a suspect following a pursuit in Pontiac on December 13.
The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office says deputies shot and killed a suspect following a pursuit in Pontiac on December 13.
Business credit cards offer business owners access to credit, funds, rewards, and exclusive perks. Here’s how to get a business credit card in 4 steps.
The Video Game History Foundation has unveiled a digital library that offers remote access to the archive’s collection of gaming magazines, art books and various historical materials. This has been in the works for two years.
Taylor Swift's Time Person of the Year cover is shaping up to be the highest-selling issue in the magazine's recent history.
Phone dead? Never again, thanks to these fast-charging gizmos with 'amazing battery life.' Stock up!
Credit cards can be a helpful tool in building and maintaining a healthy credit score, saving money, and building long-term wealth. But just how many credit cards should you have?
Does closing a credit card hurt your credit? Yes — it can affect your credit by increasing your credit utilization and reducing the length of your credit history.
Rough sex has become mainstream for many teens and young adults. Here's why that can be harmful.
"Brooklyn 99" star and Emmy winner Andre Braugher died of lung cancer. Here's what to know about the disease.
'Pop' this new Echo into your cart. It's a steal of a deal at 55% off.
A 1980 Audi 5000 with automatic transmission, found in a Colorado self-service wrecking yard.
Peer-to-peer carsharing company Getaround has filed its first earnings report since going public a year ago via a SPAC combination. The company’s third-quarter earnings report details a company seeing quick revenue growth, but not enough top line yet to cover its expenses. Getaround reported gross bookings of $69 million in the third-quarter, resulting in $23.8 million in revenue for the period, up from the $16.7 million in the same period last year.
Steve Ballmer helped create modern-day Microsoft through unrivaled passion. Here's his best advice to the next generation of leaders in corporate America.
In signing the deal, Joe Flacco officially comes off the practice squad
Agility Robotics shared a demo video Wednesday of one of its Digit robots upgraded with AI smarts. Although that may conjure images in your mind of sentient sci-fi machines taking over the world, the demo video reveals much more plodding, if not boring, work.
The fun doesn't have to stop with fantasy football season winding down, let's get you ready to draft a hoops team. Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus offers up some tips.
Our analysts look into the future to see which players will help determine fantasy football champions this season.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that the U.S. and Moscow are engaged in a “dialogue” about a possible prisoner swap for two Americans detained in Russia: Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and U.S. Marine veteran Paul Whelan. The U.S. government has declared that both are being wrongfully detained by Russia. Here's what we know.
It’s an Amazon No. 1 bestseller, easy to use at home and for travel — and it's backed by nearly 70,000 five-star reviews.
Missed out on that ingenious invention you saw on a late-night infomercial? It's not too late to grab it now (and gift one for Christmas, too).
It’s become increasingly clear that these sorts of technologies are primed to revolutionize the way robots communicate, learn, look and are programmed. Accordingly, a number of top universities, research labs and companies are exploring the best methods for leveraging these artificial intelligence platforms. Well-funded Oregon-based startup Agility has been playing around with the tech for a while now using its bipedal robot, Digit.