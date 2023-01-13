Deputies shoot, kill unarmed suspect in Joshua Tree

Sheriff’s deputies fatally shot an unarmed suspect who they believed pointed a weapon at them during an incident in Joshua Tree.

At 8:25 p.m. on Wednesday, deputies from the Morongo Basin Station responded to the 61700 block of Oleander Drive in Joshua Tree. A woman told authorities that she was alone and a man was trying to break into her home, while shouting obscenities at her.

When deputies arrived, they discovered a man had broken a window and was trying to enter the home. Deputies say the man pointed what appeared to be a weapon at deputies.

The deputies then fired at the suspect, according to the sheriff’s report. The suspect was struck by gunfire and taken to a local hospital, where he died.

The Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division responded and took over the investigation. No firearms were found at the scene and it's believed the man was not armed.

The suspect's name was withheld pending notification of next of kin, sheriff officials said.

Under Assembly Bill 1506, the Department of Justice was contacted and is conducting the investigation. Any questions regarding the shooting are to be directed to the DOJ, sheriff’s officials said.

