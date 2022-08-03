Deputies shoot man, 36, who aims semi-automatic shotgun at them in Newcomerstown

Tuscarawas County Sheriff logo

NEWCOMERSTOWN — Deputies from the Tuscarawas County Sheriff's Department shot a 36-year-old man who aimed a semi-automatic shotgun at them on Wednesday morning after a five-hour standoff.

John P. Mozena, III, was shot about four times, according to Sheriff Orvis Campbell. The shooting occurred at 8:31 a.m.

He said deputies immediately went into life-saving mode, applying a tourniquet and patching wounds. Tri-County EMS arrived immediately after being called. They had staged nearby during the incident and were close to the scene when the shooting occurred. They took Mozena to Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital where he underwent surgery, Campbell said.

The incident began when the suspect's father John P. Mozena, II called the sheriff's office at 3:28 a.m. because his son had shot in his direction, Campbell.

The son initially became upset after he parked his truck at Speedway on Morris Crossing Avenue, went inside and returned to the parking lot to find the vehicle missing, Campbell said. Although the truck rolled downhill into a canal because it was left in gear, the son thought his father had taken it, according to Campbell.

The son went home to 5969 U.S. Route 30, where he got a gun. The father had wrestled his son for the gun, Campbell said. He said the son fired shots in his father's vicinity, but did not hit him.

Campbell said he and deputies kept their eyes on Mozena until daylight, when they decided to come up with a plan to talk to him, as his phone was not working.

After the shooting, a homemade bomb was found inside the suspect's home.

The Summit County Sheriff's Office Bomb Squad removed and dismantled the bomb, Campbell said. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is investigating.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating the shooting.

"We've had other incidents with him, but they all ended better than this one," Campbell said.

The suspect was previously charged with arson after a Nov. 9 incident in which he set his truck on fire. The charge was dismissed without prejudice in Tuscarawas County Court Southern District in Uhrichsville on Nov. 16.

Story continues

More:Oxford Township man arrested on arson charge

This is a developing story. Return to TimesReporter.com for more information.

Reach Nancy at 330-364-8402 or nancy.molnar@timesreporter.com.

On Twitter: @nmolnarTR

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Deputies from Tuscarawas County Sheriff's Department shoot man, 36