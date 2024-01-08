Deputies shoot man after standoff outside of a Broward home. Two children were inside

A man was shot by Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies after an armed standoff with the department’s SWAT team and negotiators Sunday morning.

Deputies identified Valdemar Milto, 48, as the man shot after the confrontation unfolded at a Weston home on the 16000 block of Opal Creek Drive. The deputies who shot Milto are on “administrative assignment” pending an investigation.

At around 6:15 a.m., BSO said law enforcement in Hollywood were called regarding a domestic dispute that subsequently led them to the Weston residence. When deputies responded to check on two children in the home, they found Milto “armed and barricaded.”

It’s not yet clear what time investigators tracked down Milto at the Weston home — nor when the shooting took place.

Milto, however, fled the house and jumped into a car while armed, according to BSO. Shortly thereafter, Milto and deputies had an “armed encounter,” but he continued to drive off before crashing into a tree.

The man, according to investigators, fled the car after the crash but was quickly taken into custody. Milto was transported to a local hospital to treat his gunshot wounds.

The children were unharmed, and deputies say no one else was injured during the standoff. As of Sunday night, Milto hasn’t been booked into jail, records show.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating.