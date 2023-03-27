Deputies shoot, wound motorcyclist after Gordon County chase

Sheriff’s deputies shot and wounded a motorcyclist following a high-speed chase in northern Georgia, authorities said.

The shooting happened early Sunday in Gordon County, where a motorcyclist sped away when Gordon County deputies tried to pull him over for not having a license plate, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.

Deputies chased the cyclist through the city of Calhoun until he crashed near a creek.

Deputies told the GBI the man threatened to shoot them and reached as though he had a gun in his clothing. Two deputies then shot the man, according to a GBI news release.

The wounded man jumped into a creek and continued making threats, the GBI said, prompting a two-hour standoff until deputies with a protective shield waded into the water and apprehended him.

No deputies were injured. The wounded motorcyclist was reported in stable condition at a hospital in Rome, the GBI said. It was not immediately known what charges he faced or whether deputies recovered a gun at the scene.

