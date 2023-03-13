Deputies: Shooting of girl, boy & man at Waterford Lakes Town Center not a random act

Orange County deputies said Monday that the shooting of three teens in Waterford Lakes Town Center on Saturday was not a random act.

Investigators said a 14-year-old girl, a 15-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man were shot just before 8 p.m. on Saturday. They all suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Deputies said they were shot at from a vehicle while they were hanging out behind buildings at Waterford Lakes.

Deputies said one of the victims is not cooperating with law enforcement, and the other victims and witnesses have provided very little information about what happened leading up to the shooting.

Deputies said there was a verbal fight with people outside of the victims’ group prior to the shooting.

Anyone who may have seen anything regarding the shooting is asked to contact Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.

