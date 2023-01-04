Deputies say New Year’s shooting that killed two was ‘unintentional’

LAWRENCE TWP. — Deputies say a man who started shooting "in celebration" during a New Year’s Eve party near Lawrence didn’t realize his two friends were downrange.

Police have identified David Reed and Jason McCreary as the victims. Reed was a 35-year-old from Waverly Township and McCreary was a 40-year-old from Sutter Creek, California, near Sacramento.

The shooting happened just after midnight Sunday, Jan. 1, on 60th Avenue near County Road 681 in Lawrence Township. A small group of people celebrating the New Year shot off fireworks when one of the men started firing a gun, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office.

Lt. Tony Evans said the man fired 5.56-millimeter rounds, which are similar to what's normally used in an AR-15-style rifle.

“The suspect, believing the range was clear — what they call a range — began shooting in that direction," Evans said.

The shooter, a 62-year-old Lawrence Township man, was arrested and has been cooperating with investigators. His name was not released as of Wednesday morning. Evans said the victims were friends with the suspect.

“Obviously, an investigation will continue ... to see if there was any intentional act. But the investigation right now shows that it appears to be unintentional at this time,” Evans said.

The man, held on temporary bond, was expected to be arraigned Tuesday, but the hearing was delayed until at least Wednesday afternoon.

