Deputies: Shooting self-inflicted at Washington Twp. complex

Apr. 18—Crews were called late Monday morning to a report of a shooting at an apartment at the Arbors of Yankee Vineyards in Washington Twp.

The shooting was reported around 11:15 a.m. at a unit on in the 1300 block of Finger Lakes at the complex off Yankee Street in the township, according to a release from the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

A man suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his upper leg. When deputies arrived, he was in the parking lot, where his wife was attempting to render first aid, the release stated.

Washington Twp. medics took him to a local hospital, where the man is in stable condition, deputies said.

Deputies marked a large area off with yellow crime scene tape.

The incident remains under investigation.