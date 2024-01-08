Deputies shot at fleeing suspect who barricaded in Weston home, BSO says

A domestic incident in Hollywood early Sunday morning turned into a standoff between SWAT deputies and a barricaded suspect in Weston, ending with deputies shooting at the suspect as he tried to flee, officials said.

Valdemar Milto, 48, of Weston, was taken to a hospital to be treated for gunshot wounds after “an armed encounter” between him and Broward Sheriff’s deputies, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Sunday night. Two deputies shot at Milto.

The domestic incident in Hollywood, which the Sheriff’s Office did not provide details about, was reported shortly after 6 a.m. Sunday but happened earlier that morning, according to the news release. They identified the victim only as an adult woman.

A Hollywood Police spokesperson did not return an email seeking information about the domestic incident Monday evening.

The call led authorities to a home in the 16000 block of Opal Creek Drive in Weston, where two children lived. Deputies went to the home to check on the children, the Sheriff’s Office said, and an adult man, later identified as Milto, barricaded himself inside while armed.

After SWAT deputies and Sheriff’s Office negotiators were at the scene communicating with the man, he came out of the home with a weapon and got into a car, the Sheriff’s Office said. The release did not specify how long the standoff lasted or what type of weapon Milto had.

“Investigators say an armed encounter occurred between the subject and the deputies forcing the deputies to discharge their weapons,” the release said.

The man then kept driving, crashed into a tree and attempted to run away but was detained by deputies. The two children were not injured, the release said.

The deputies who shot at the suspect will be on administrative assignment as the Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigates, as is customary. The Sheriff’s Office said no one else was injured.

The Sheriff’s Office did not provide further information Monday about Milto’s condition or the circumstances of the shooting.

As of Monday evening, Milto had not been booked into the jail. Broward County court records show he is facing one count of aggravated battery stemming from the domestic incident in Hollywood. He does not have a prior criminal record in Broward County, according to court records.