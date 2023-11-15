Deputies: Shots fired into Tekonsha apartment

TEKONSHA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after shots were fired into an apartment in Tekonsha.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office said around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, it responded to a report of shots fired on Old US-27 in the village of Tekonsha.

The sheriff’s office said it found evidence in the roadway in front of the apartment.

There were no reports of injuries.

The sheriff’s office said investigators do not believe there was any threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 269.781.0880 or Silent Observer at 269.781.9700.

