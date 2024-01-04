Deputies shut down alleged drug trafficking operation at Palm Coast home

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said that a two-month-long investigation into ongoing drug distribution led deputies to a Palm Coast home Wednesday evening.

As deputies arrived at the home of Stephanie Raimundo to issue a search warrant, they said Raimundo tried to destroy a large quantity of drugs by flushing them down the toilet.

They said her attempt was unsuccessful as deputies found trafficking levels of fentanyl along with several other types of drugs and paraphernalia in the home.

“Poison peddlers, like these two, are quickly learning they cannot operate in this county,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “We are here to shut them down for good.”

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Raimundo, 47, was arrested for trafficking in fentanyl (4-14 grams) and tampering with evidence, with additional charges pending investigation.

She is currently being held without bond pending a pre-trial hearing, which is a result of a new 2024 law that defines trafficking in fentanyl as a violent crime.

“I commend the investigative efforts of our narcotics team and the outstanding professionalism of our SWAT team for serving a high-risk search warrant safely,” Staly said. “If you are a poison peddler in Flagler County, I suggest you leave now before our SWAT team visits you next.”

