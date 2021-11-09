Deputies shut down game room

Nov. 9—Acting on information obtained in an investigation into illegal gambling activity, Henderson County deputies executed a search warrant Tuesday near Eustace, arresting a man and a woman.

Laurie Dianne Frankum, 61, and Gary Russell Hanson, 60, both of Eustace, were booked into the Henderson County Jail on multiple charges and have since posted bond and been released.

Frankum was charged with engaging in organized criminal activity, keeping a gambling place, gambling promotion, possession of gambling device/equipment/paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance less than one gram. Total bond on the offenses was $47,000.

Hanson was charged with engaging in organized criminal activity, keeping a gambling place, gambling promotion, and possession of gambling device/equipment/paraphernalia. Total bond on Hanson was $38,500.

Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said the game room was located on Park Harbor Road, on the Cedar Creek Lake side of Eustace.

"We continue to work these types of cases," he said. "We're not able to work all of them at once as we used to, but as we get reports, we'll work them hard and hopefully get them all shut down."

Hanson has previous arrests in the county, including one in March 2011 for engaging in organized criminal activity. In that incident, Henderson County authorities conducted six simultaneous searches on establishments operating gaming machines.

HCSO reports, at the time, said 261 mother boards and hard drives were seized from 8-liner machines at establishments on County Road 4508, State Highway 274, State Highway 198 and County Road 2813. Search warrants were also served at establishments on U.S. Highway 175 and State Highway 198.