Deputies: Sleeping suspects nabbed with 300 pounds of stolen wire

Aug. 11—Jasper County deputies checking out a report Thursday of an unresponsive man in an SUV ended up arresting two sleeping occupants on suspicion of stealing a large amount of telecommunication wire discovered in the back seat.

The deputies dispatched at 7 a.m. to the area of Zora Street and the Highway 249 bypass found two Joplin men asleep in the SUV with 300 pounds of wire in their possession, according to a news release.

After interviewing them, the two men were arrested on suspicion of stealing, according to the release Friday from the Jasper County Sheriff's Department. Those charges had yet to be filed by Friday afternoon.

Capt. Derek Walrod of the sheriff's office said investigators were still trying Friday to determine where the suspects got the wire. A telecommunication company that was missing some wire was to take a look at what was seized to see if it belonged to them, he said.

