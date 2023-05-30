Deputies say Spalding woman stabbed woman in neck, set fire to trailer to cover up the murder

Deputies said a Spalding County woman stabbed a woman in the neck, then set a trailer on fire to cover up the murder.

Firefighters and deputies were called to a house fire on Dutchman Road on Sunday. When they got to the trailer home, it was fully engulfed in flames.

A man told deputies that he had been inside the home with Christy Garner and Patricia Gresham when Garner stabbed Gresham in the neck, killing her.

“Garner then attacked him, but he was able to fend her off and get away,” deputies said. “Garner then set the trailer on fire to cover up the murder.”

Firefighters were able to put out enough of the fire to recover Gresham’s body.

Garner was arrested on charges of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, concealing the death of another and tampering with evidence.

She’s currently being held in the Spalding County Jail without bond.

Garner’s motive and the relationship between her and Gresham is unclear.