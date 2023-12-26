Deputies spread holiday cheer to children in Horizon area

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso County Sheriff’s Office deputies spread some holiday cheer on Christmas morning in Horizon City.

Photos from El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

Deputies hosted a Christmas toy giveaway at the Starbucks at Horizon and Darrington Boulevard.

The event was organized by deputies from the Crisis Intervention Team and the Montana and Clint patrol stations.

Deputies collected donations and distributed gifts to about 30 kids in the area.

The event was made possible by contributions from local businesses and community memnbers.

