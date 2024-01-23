Deputies: St Cloud man charged with street racing after reaching 199 mph on Florida Turnpike

A St. Cloud man was arrested for street racing Sunday after deputies say he was caught driving at nearly 200 miles per hour on a local highway.

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, their investigation began just after 1 a.m. Sunday after they received calls from residents in the area of Lake Mary Jane Road and Moss Park Road reporting several vehicles that had taken over the street and appeared to be racing.

Deputies working on OCSO’s Reckless Vehicle Operation detail responded to the area. They were created specifically to enforce laws against illegal street racing, stunt driving, and street takeovers.

One deputy reported watching two cars stopped at a red light at the intersection of Moss Park Road and Storey Park Blvd. According to the deputy, when the light turned green, both vehicles appeared to begin racing each other.

See a map below:

As the vehicles left the scene, deputies say they focused their attention on a red Chevrolet Camaro that was seen turning to the south onto Florida’s Turnpike.

According to an incident report, the Camaro was seen reaching a top speed of 199 miles-per-hour on the Turnpike in a 70 mile-per-hour zone.

Additional units were called to assist in making contact with the driver of the Camaro, later identified as 20-year-old Luis Lozano-Figueroa.

Lozano-Figueroa was arrested and charged with racing on a highway.

A passenger in the Camaro, identified as 19-year-old Mario Paz-Gil, was also arrested and charged with knowingly riding as a passenger while racing on a highway.

Another minor passenger in the car was turned over to a parent at the scene.

Deputies say the Camaro was registered to Lozano-Figuero’s father and was eventually released to him.

According to the sheriff’s office, a search of the vehicle revealed a black camera with a mounting stick and bracket on the back window. Deputies say they believe Lozano-Figueroa was using the camera to capture videos for his Instagram account.

