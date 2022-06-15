Deputies: St. Johns man, Portland woman dead, third person wounded in Gratiot County murder-suicide

NORTH SHADE TWP. — A dead St. Johns man is the Gratiot County Sherriff's Office's main suspect in connection with the shooting death of a Portland woman and the wounding of her boyfriend, a case which deputies believe was a murder-suicide.

Sheriff's deputies were dispatched about 3:25 a.m. to the 8000 block of West Cleveland Road in North Shade Township in response to reports of a homicide, according to a Tuesday press release.

According to police, the St. Johns man, 22, entered the home of a 34-year-old man and then shot the man's 23-year-old girlfriend, a Portland resident, once in the head, deputies said. Police say he then shot the North Shade Township man in the head as well.

Afterward, the release said, the St. Johns man turned the gun on himself and died by suicide.

Both the St. Johns man and the Portland woman were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release. Their names have not yet been released.

The 34-year-old was grazed by a bullet and survived, deputies said.

"Investigation shows that the suspect and the female had been in a previous relationship," the release said.

A sheriff's office spokesperson said more details about the deaths will be released later Wednesday.

