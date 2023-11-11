Deputies, state troopers set up perimeter in Green to arrest wanted man from Columbus

Summit County Sheriff's deputies and the Ohio State Highway Patrol set up a perimeter around a wooded area in Green Friday morning and arrested a suspect wanted by the Whitehall Police Department outside Columbus.

Whitehall police asked the Summit County Sheriff’s Office around 8:45 a.m. for help locating 27-year-old Lorenzo Bridges, who was wanted on a warrant for second-degree felony charge of strangulation, according to a release from the sheriff's office.

Deputies, along with the Ohio State Highway Patrol, attempted to make contact with Bridges at a residence in Green but did not find him.

A witness saw a man matching Bridges' description run into the woods near state Route 619 and Pickle Road in Green, and deputies and troopers set up a perimeter.

The release said Bridges was seen running on Forest Lake Drive and was taken into custody by deputies at approximately 10:30 a.m. He was taken to the Summit County Jail.

No other details were immediately available.

