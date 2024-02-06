Deputies still searching for man accused of animal abuse involving cat in Butler County

Authorities in Butler County have released new photos as they continue to look to identify a man accused of animal abuse who was caught on camera.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post on Monday that “he returned a second time early last week and appeared to be looking at the cameras.”

Residents tell the sheriff’s office that the man does not live in the apartment complex.

News Center 7 previously reported that it all started on Jan. 24 when a man chased a cat into the Indian Springs Apartment Complex in Hamilton.

Video shared during an online press briefing with Butler County Sheriff Richard K. Jones showed the man put the cat in a white trash bag and then slam the bag to the ground.

Jones said the cat was dumped in the bag behind the building but was found alive by the dog warden. The cat sustained a fractured pelvis and fractured spine from the incident and had to be euthanized.

New photos shared by the Butler County Sheriff’s Office show the man wearing the same coat and shoes, but with a recent haircut, and showing more detail of his face.

The Sheriff’s Office is offering a $250 reward for information leading to identification.

Anyone with information about the incident or the individual involved to contact Deputy Dog Warden Burkett at (513) 887-7297, extension 3, or email him here.