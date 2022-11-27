Deputies still searching for man last seen in Kissimmee on Thanksgiving, Osceola County Sheriff says

The Osceola County Sheriff’s office is requesting the public’s help in finding 73-year-old Herman McClenton after he went missing on Thanksgiving day in Kissimmee, the sheriff’s office said.

McClenton was last seen at Secret Key Cove, a rental villa property, celebrating Thanksgiving with his family after travelling from his hometown of Eustis, the sheriff’s office said.

Osceola County Sheriff’s Office responded at 4 p.m. to a report that McClenton was missing and believe he is travelling on foot. He was last seen wearing a red hat with a religious quote, a black t-shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes, the sheriff’s office said.

McClenton is 6-foot-1 and he weighs around 197 pounds, the sheriff’s office says.

“We do have some videos of him running behind houses, walking behind houses, and actually in some areas just west of here, subdivisions that are connected,” Sheriff Marcos Lopez said at a press conference Saturday.

McClenton also has dementia, Lopez said at the press conference.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information on McClenton’s whereabouts to call 407-348-2222 or 911 in reference to case No. 22I126351.