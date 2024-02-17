Deputies work to make sure Florida State Fairgrounds stay safe

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s the final weekend of the Florida State Fair and the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is making sure the fairgrounds stay trouble free.

Nearly 275 deputies were on patrol during Family Day on Friday.

They were also joined by the Community Action Team, which includes dozens of volunteers, school resource officers, and community leaders.

This is the second year Sheriff Chad Chronister rolled out this safety initiative on Family Day.

He says there’s been a significant drop in the number of arrests and trespassers since it was implemented.

“Our top priority is everyone’s safety. We want everyone to celebrate and have fun, but we will not tolerate any violent behavior that jeopardizes the safety of the attendees,” Chronister said in a statement. “I am thankful for our Community Action Team for its dedicated efforts in ensuring the families feel safe and comfortable to have a great time at the Fair.”

After 6:00 PM Youth Policy:

“For all 12 days of the 2024 Florida State Fair, after 6:00 p.m. persons 17 years of age or younger, must be accompanied by an admission-paying parent or guardian, 21 years of age or older with a valid ID, for entry to the Florida State Fair.”

