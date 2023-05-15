Deputies: Suspect in Friday shootings dies of self-inflicted wound

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Grant County man believed to have fatally shot a Delaware County woman outside her home Friday evening has died of what authorities believe was a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Brook K. Linton, 47 — listed in court documents at a rural Marion address — died Saturday at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital, according to Jeff Stanley, chief deputy of the Delaware County Sheriff's Department.

Investigators believe Linton shot and killed Angela K. Clymer, 47, outside her home in the 14400 block of West Corner Road, in Salem Township south of Daleville, before shooting himself,

Linton also allegedly shot a man he found sitting with Clymer on her porch early Friday evening.

That victim survived, however, and after being wounded drove into Daleville and reported the shootings about 7:40 p.m. The surviving victim was transported by ambulance to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital and later transferred to a medical facility in Indianapolis for treatment of what Stanley called non-life-threatening injuries.

Based on information provided by that man, emergency responders found Clymer, who was dead, and Linton, at that point mortally wounded, outside her home along Corner Road. Linton was taken to the Muncie hospital.

Several minutes before Friday's shootings, Stanley said, Linton was trying to locate Clymer in nearby Chesterfield, in eastern Madison County.

The investigation is continuing, the chief deputy said, and reports will be turned over to Delaware County Prosecutor Eric Hoffman.

In January 2020, Linton was convicted of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and resisting law enforcement, both misdemeanors, in Delaware Circuit Court 2. The charges had been filed in June 2018,

