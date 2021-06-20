Deputies suspect road rage in deadly shooting in W. Harris Co.
The confrontation escalated into violence in front of two children who were in the victim's vehicle when the other driver opened fire.
The confrontation escalated into violence in front of two children who were in the victim's vehicle when the other driver opened fire.
After a week on the run, the second suspect in the murder of a Gary bank security guard is in custody.
A woman rushed from a north Houston apartment complex to the hospital has died, and police are looking into it as a homicide.
Tne Nueces County Sheriff's Office needs your help in locating 38-year-old Ricardod Garcia.
To mark Juneteenth, a new national holiday in the United States, celebrities and public figures took a moment to observe the important date.
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) signed three gun reform bills into law Saturday.Driving the news: Colorado lawmakers announced the measures following a shooting in a March Boulder grocery store that left 10 people dead. But Boulder Rep. Judy Amabile (D), a sponsor of one of the bills, said the legislation "isn't just about mass shootings," per the Denver Post.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free"It's about what we sadly call everyday
The off-duty deputy and his family were sleeping inside their apartment when the intruder made his way inside. Here's what we know so far.
Yahoo Lifestyle SEA spoke to three fathers on their responsibilities as a parent, how they interacted and bonded with their children pre-pandemic and during COVID-19, and what it means to be a father during the pandemic.
In 2019, the shooter argued in court that he shouldn’t be prosecuted because of a Stand Your Ground law but he was denied immunity, court records showed.
After an overnight HPD operation in southwest Houston, Chief Troy Finner said his department will hone in on similar businesses committing crimes.
Detectives provided an update on the body found around the same area where crews are searching for 29-year-old Julian Issac.
"To my knowledge, this was not an attack on the LGBTQ community," said the president of the Fort Lauderdale Gay Men's Chorus.
The Portuguese soccer star bought the 2,500-square-foot pad for $18.5 million in 2015. He first put it on the market in 2019.
A survey after the insurrection in January found that 56% of Republicans agreed that force might be needed to save "the traditional American way of life."
Kevin Durant hit the game-tying shot in the 4th quarter, but air-balled his shot in overtime in Game 7 against the Bucks.
Johnson said it would be too costly to give federal employees another day off, but conceded his efforts on Tuesday.
Two petitions aiming to prevent the Amazon CEO's re-entry to Earth after his Blue Origin spaceflight have collected thousands of signatures in only 10 days.
Mike Pence draws jeers, apparently for his refusal to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
Richard Kay said Princess Diana was "desperate to try and make a fresh start" before she died in a car crash in 1997.
The video shows a 10-year-old girl huddling over her younger brother. The children were not injured, the New York Police Department said.
Former White House doctor Rep. Ronny Jackson and 13 other Republicans want President Joe Biden to take a mental cognition test and share the results.