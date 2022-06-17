Deputies: Suspect sought after using bear spray, stabbing man

The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office said it is looking for a suspect who went to a man’s home, used bear spray, and then stabbed him multiple times.

The incident occurred on June 10.

According to a sheriff’s office Facebook post, deputies are looking for Mark Slagle.

After the alleged assault, deputies said Slagle left the scene.

Law enforcement did not say what led to the incident.

There is a warrant out for Slagle for first-degree assault with a deadly weapon.

Deputies said Slagle’s bail has been set at $100,000.

Anyone with information on Slagle’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Joe Hedstrom at 360-337-5615 or call 911.

