Deputies: Suspects break into Holland Township apartment

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are searching for multiple suspects who broke into an apartment near Holland early Monday morning.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said around 4 a.m. Monday, it received a report of a home invasion at the Crystal Waters Condominiums on W. Crystal Waters Drive near the intersection of Riley Street and 120th Avenue in Holland Township.

Multiple suspects broke into the apartment. Then, once inside, one of the suspects fired a single round from a handgun, the sheriff’s office said.

There were no reports of injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

No arrests have been made, and no suspect descriptions have been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Ottawa County Central Dispatch at 1.800.249.0911 or Silent Observer at 1.88.SILENT.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.