Deputies: Taser used on man found in woman's car, hit sheriff's cruise in flee attempt

TechCrunch

Finn, a startup based out of Munich that operates a platform for new car subscriptions -- an alternative to buying or leasing for those who want to drive new vehicles -- has raised a sizable round of growth funding, money it plans to use to expand its tech and reach, with a move into more electric vehicles and cloud-based tools to manage its services. The company, which currently manages 25,000 subscriptions in Germany and the U.S., has raised €100 million ($109-110 million), a Series C that values the company at €600 million post-money ($658 million at current rates). Planet First Partners, a European growth equity firm that says it focuses on sustainability, is leading the round.