Deputies: Teacher charged with sex crimes found with juvenile, despite court order

An Iredell-Statesville schools teacher accused of sex crimes against a student is back in jail again.

Deputies said Elizabeth Bailey, 37, violated the conditions of her pretrial release. They claim she saw a juvenile despite being ordered to stay away from them by a court order.

Investigators said Bailey was involved in a crash on Mocksville Highway Saturday and the juvenile was in the car with her.

Bailey is charged with violating her pretrial release. She was also cited for allowing an unlicensed driver to drive and misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Deputies said she admitted she had been drinking at the time of the accident.

Bailey was arrested multiple times last year on several child sex charges.

On Aug. 1, 2022, she was charged with felony statutory rape of a child 15 or younger, felony indecent liberties with a child, and felony sex offense with a student. She was given an electronic monitor and a $75,000 bond. On Aug. 8, 2022, she was charged with felony statutory sex offense with a child under 15 and a misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a minor. She was given a $50,000 bond. On Sept. 2, 2022, she was arrested again and charged 19 times: Nine counts of misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a minor, nine counts of felony intimidating or interfering with a state’s witness, and misdemeanor violation of a pretrial release conditions. She was given a $500,000 bond.

Bailey worked as a science teacher at Northview Academy in Statesville and was suspended last year.

Channel 9 has reached out to the school district to get an update on her employment status.

In this case, Bailey was given a $750,000 bond that was later reduced to $50,000.

Additional charges may follow.

