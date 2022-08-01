Deputies: Teacher in Statesville charged with rape, sexual activity with student

An Iredell-Statesville Schools teacher has been charged with raping and having sexual activity with a student, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office said on July 20, the sheriff’s office received a report of Elizabeth Suzanne Bailey, 36, having a sexual relationship with a student. After several interviews with witnesses and the victim, authorities got a warrant for digital and social media communications between Bailey and the victim.

After several attempts to find Bailey, deputies were unable to find her. Then on Monday, Bailey turned herself in at the Iredell County Detention Center.

Bailey has been charged with felony statutory rape of a person who is 15 years of age or younger, felony indecent liberties with a minor, and felony sexual activity with a student. She is being held on a $75,000 bond and placed on house arrest with electronic monitoring.

School officials said Bailey worked at Northview Academy, formerly known as Pressly Alternative School. She was first employed with the Iredell-Statesville School District in February 2010 as an assistant. She most recently worked as a science teacher.

Iredell-Statesville Schools said Bailey has been suspended with pay pending an investigation by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

No other details have been released.

